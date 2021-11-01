Two teams in the middle of the Premier League table meet Monday when Wolverhampton faces Everton.

Ninth-place Everton and 11th-place Wolverhampton will face each other Monday in a Premier League contest.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Everton Today:

Match Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream Wolverhampton vs. Everton on fuboTV

Everton enters this game with four wins, three losses and two draws on the season. The team has lost consecutive matches, falling 1–0 to West Ham and then 5–2 to Watford in a match that saw Watford's Joshua King score a hat trick.

Everton is trying to avoid its first three-game Premier League losing streak since 2020.

Wolverhampton has also played nine matches this season, with four wins, four losses and one draw.

The team is coming off of 1–1 draw against Leeds United that saw Hwang Hee-chan score a goal in the 10th minute before a penalty goal in stoppage time from Rodrigo tied things up. That broke a 12-match streak without a draw for Wolverhampton.

Everton won both contests against the Wolves last year. A win on Monday would give Everton its first three-game winning streak over Wolverhampton since 1970.

Wolverhampton last beat Everton in July 2020, winning 3–0 in that match.