Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in the middle of the Premier League table meet Monday when Wolverhampton faces Everton.
    Author:

    Ninth-place Everton and 11th-place Wolverhampton will face each other Monday in a Premier League contest.

    How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Everton Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream Wolverhampton vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Everton enters this game with four wins, three losses and two draws on the season. The team has lost consecutive matches, falling 1–0 to West Ham and then 5–2 to Watford in a match that saw Watford's Joshua King score a hat trick.

    Everton is trying to avoid its first three-game Premier League losing streak since 2020.

    Wolverhampton has also played nine matches this season, with four wins, four losses and one draw.

    The team is coming off of 1–1 draw against Leeds United that saw Hwang Hee-chan score a goal in the 10th minute before a penalty goal in stoppage time from Rodrigo tied things up. That broke a 12-match streak without a draw for Wolverhampton.

    Everton won both contests against the Wolves last year. A win on Monday would give Everton its first three-game winning streak over Wolverhampton since 1970.

    Wolverhampton last beat Everton in July 2020, winning 3–0 in that match.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Wolverhampton vs. Everton

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    Premier League

    How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Everton

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reach for a rebound in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    24 minutes ago
    patrick-mahomes
    SI Guide

    Struggling Chiefs Look to Get Right Against Giants

    25 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy