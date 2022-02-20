Wolverhampton is ranked No. 7 in the Premier League. It is 11-4-8 this season. It is 4-2-5 on the road this season as it heads to Leicester. It has 37 points which is one above Tottenham and two below Arsenal.

Raúl Jiménez and Hwang Hee-Chan lead Wolverhampton in goals from the forward position. Jiménez has five goals on 13 shots on goal and Hee-Chan has four goals on five shots on goal.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs Leicester City Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Wolverhampton vs Leicester City game on fuboTV

Leicester City is No. 11 in the league with a 7-6-9 record this season. At home, it is 5-3-4 so it does play better at home. It has 27 points which is tied with Aston Villa and two below Southampton.

Jaime Vardy leads the team in scoring with nine goals on 16 shots on goal. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans each have six goals from the midfield on 33 shots on goal.

Wolverhampton is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.0 goals and a money line +120. Leicester City's money line is +225 and the draw is +230. The total projected goals to be scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.