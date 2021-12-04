How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool

Liverpool is in fierce form and targeting a move up to the Premier League summit when it travels to Wolverhampton in Week 15.

Liverpool has unlocked a lethal streak as of late and travels to Wolverhampton on Saturday seeking its sixth win in seven visits to Molineux.

The Reds are flying high on the back of an enthralling 4-1 evisceration of Everton on Wednesday, and a place atop the Premier League pile could be theirs come the end of Week 15.

Jürgen Klopp’s side would require both leaders Chelsea and Manchester City to drop points in order for that to happen, with that pair set to visit West Ham United and Watford, respectively.

Liverpool’s midweek mauling in the Merseyside derby was one of their most impressive performances of the season, not to mention a fourth straight win in all competitions:

Eighth-place Wolverhampton should pose a stiff test, however, particularly after Bruno Lage has led the midlands outfit to just one defeat across their last nine games.

Saturday’s host has also managed to go more than 270 minutes without conceding a goal, a challenge Liverpool will likely be only too happy to take on.

Lage’s side have leaked only 12 goals in 14 games thus far, equal to Saturday’s Merseyside opposition and the fewest of any team outside the top three.

Mohamed Salah came up with his fourth brace of the season at Goodison Park and now leads the Premier League Golden Boot race with 13 goals, four ahead of the nearest competition.

In fact, the other two members of Liverpool’s first-string trident this season—Diogo Jota (eight goals) and Sadio Mané (seven)—account for two of the league’s other top four scorers.

By contrast, loanee Hwang Hee-chan is Wolves’ top scorer with four strikes this term (all in the league), which hasn’t been helped by Pedro Neto (injury) and Daniel Podence’s (COVID-19) recent absences.

Wolverhampton beat Liverpool at home in the FA Cup in January 2019, but victory here would represent the team's first league win over the Reds at home since August 1981.