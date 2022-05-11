How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City tries to reclaim sole possession at the top of the table as the season nears its conclusion when it takes on Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton is winless in their last four matches and now gets the task of taking on a side on the verge of winning their fourth English Premier League title in the last five seasons. Manchester City won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 and is now looking to repeat again. City is currently tied atop the EPL table with Liverpool and with a game in hand and does not have a match versus a team in the top seven remaining on their schedule.

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City:

Match Date: May 11, 2022

Match Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With only one goal conceded in the four matches since a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, Manchester City has not been bashful about scoring goals scoring three, five, four, and five goals in succession. City is unbeaten in its last nine matches and has not tasted defeat since a 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 19.

The triumvirate of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez has combined for 34 goals this season, including a pair by Sterling in Sunday’s 5-0 home win versus Newcastle United.

Wolves can match their best EPL finish ever with a strong finish. Currently sitting in the eighth spot, Wolverhampton needs to make up five points in their final three games to surpass West Ham United to tie their positions at the end of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. In their three previous seasons in the Premier League, Wolves have never finished below 13th place.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their last five Premier League away matches. Only three sides have ever kept more than five consecutively in the Premier League: Chelsea (seven in a row in 2008), Manchester United (seven in 2008-09) and Liverpool (six in 2014-15).

Regional restrictions may apply.

