How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. West Ham

The Hammers have risen to third in the Premier League and are unbeaten in seven matches traveling to Molineux Stadium, while the hosts are looking to regain some lost traction of their own.

How to Watch Wolves vs. West Ham Today

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Bruno Lage got off to a difficult start at Wolverhampton before managing to piece together a five-match unbeaten streak, which ended in a 2–0 defeat at Crystal Palace at the beginning of November.

West Ham, on the other hand, headed into the break with a spring in their step, having ended Liverpool’s spotless start following a 3–2 win at London Stadium.

West Ham has won four straight Premier League matches and will look to clinch five straight Saturday for the first time since February 2006.

But despite falling to the Eagles earlier this month, the Wolves look a much less beatable side after seemingly adapting to Lage’s ways in recent weeks.

The Portuguese boss has succeeded in bringing a more attacking philosophy to the team following Nuno Espirito Santo’s summer exit, though the team has failed to keep a clean sheet in five outings. That includes back-to-back 2–1 home wins over Newcastle United and Everton.

West Ham will look for captain Declan Rice to be fit to anchor the midfield despite withdrawing from England’s squad, while a serious knee injury could mean Angelo Ogbonna’s season has already run its course for West Ham.