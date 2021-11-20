How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. West Ham

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Shocking top-four resident West Ham United looks to continue its relentless run in the Premier League against Wolverhampton in Week 12.
    Just before the international break, West Ham United became the first team this season to beat Liverpool. It will look to maintain its upward trajectory on a Week 12 visit to Wolverhampton.

    The Hammers have risen to third in the Premier League and are unbeaten in seven matches traveling to Molineux Stadium, while the hosts are looking to regain some lost traction of their own.

    How to Watch Wolves vs. West Ham Today

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bruno Lage got off to a difficult start at Wolverhampton before managing to piece together a five-match unbeaten streak, which ended in a 2–0 defeat at Crystal Palace at the beginning of November.

    West Ham, on the other hand, headed into the break with a spring in their step, having ended Liverpool’s spotless start following a 3–2 win at London Stadium.

    West Ham has won four straight Premier League matches and will look to clinch five straight Saturday for the first time since February 2006.

    But despite falling to the Eagles earlier this month, the Wolves look a much less beatable side after seemingly adapting to Lage’s ways in recent weeks.

    The Portuguese boss has succeeded in bringing a more attacking philosophy to the team following Nuno Espirito Santo’s summer exit, though the team has failed to keep a clean sheet in five outings. That includes back-to-back 2–1 home wins over Newcastle United and Everton.

    West Ham will look for captain Declan Rice to be fit to anchor the midfield despite withdrawing from England’s squad, while a serious knee injury could mean Angelo Ogbonna’s season has already run its course for West Ham.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

