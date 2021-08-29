How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United

Manchester United travels to Molineux Stadium to face the Wolverhampton Wanderers in both clubs' third match of the EPL season with both clubs eagerly looking for three points.

The talk of the EPL this past week circled around the return of a certain international superstar, who was first rumored to be headed to Manchester City before finally ending back up with Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature for the Red Devils on Sunday when the team travels to face off with the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It'll be the third match of the EPL campaign for both clubs, with Manchester United heading into the showdown with four points on the heels of a 5-1 win over Leeds United followed by a 1-1 draw against Southampton last Sunday.

The Wolves, meanwhile, will be a good bit more desperate, as they have zero points through two EPL matches, losing 1-0 against Leicester City and then 1-0 to Tottenham last weekend.

Wolverhampton is coming off a midweek 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest in Round 2 Carabao Cup action, so that could give the club some confidence heading into their match against the heavily favored Red Devils.

Even without Cristiano Ronaldo in the fold yet, Manchester United is absolutely loaded with talent. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes leads the club in goals thus far with three while his counterpart in the midfield, Pogba, leads the Red Devils with five assists.

The club is still waiting for their other major offseason acquisition, Jadon Sancho, to get on the score sheet, though the young English winger has flashed his immense talent already multiple times.

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, has been led by Spanish powerhouse winger, Adama Traoré, their highest-rated player of the season, per WhoScored. In addition, their own Portuguese offseason acquisition, Trincão, who the club picked up on loan from Barcelona, has acclimated himself well through two matches, despite not scoring or assisting yet.

Road fixtures are never easy in the brutal EPL, so this matchup between Manchester United and Wolverhampton promises to be an exciting, intense affair.

