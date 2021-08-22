August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tottenham looks to build on a season-opening win over Manchester City in a trip to Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Author:

Tottenham looked surprisingly comfortable in a 1-0 win against Manchester City, the Premier League’s defending champions, in the first week of the season, and they look to keep up the momentum against Wolverhampton on Sunday.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 22

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton, England

TV: Telemundo (KXTX-DT – Dallas, TX)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

A Harry Kane-less Tottenham defied the odds to edge Pep Guardiola’s side as Heung-min Son scored for the third time in his last four meetings with City. Kane's future with Tottenham is uncertain as rumors swirl about a possible transfer, but the Spurs proved they don’t need England’s captain to get the job done.

The Wanderers were on the receiving end of their own 1-0 result last week when Jamie Vardy converted the only goal to give Leicester City a narrow win.

Wolverhampton returns to Molineux for the first home game of the season, but the Wanderers have not beaten the Spurs on their home pitch since 2010.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KXTX-DT – Dallas, TX)
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League

How to Watch Wanderers vs. Hotspur

nelly-korda
SI Guide

Watch Arsenal-Chelsea in Premier League’s Second Week

UFC Cannonier
MMA

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

Los Angeles Rams Matt Stafford
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Rams

Tacoma Rainiers
Other

How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

Denver Broncos
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Broncos

Portland Timbers
Soccer

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

IndyCar
IndyCar

How to Watch Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy