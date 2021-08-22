How to Watch Wanderers vs. Hotspur

Tottenham looks to build on a season-opening win over Manchester City in a trip to Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Tottenham looked surprisingly comfortable in a 1-0 win against Manchester City, the Premier League’s defending champions, in the first week of the season, and they look to keep up the momentum against Wolverhampton on Sunday.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 22

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton, England

TV: Telemundo (KXTX-DT – Dallas, TX)

A Harry Kane-less Tottenham defied the odds to edge Pep Guardiola’s side as Heung-min Son scored for the third time in his last four meetings with City. Kane's future with Tottenham is uncertain as rumors swirl about a possible transfer, but the Spurs proved they don’t need England’s captain to get the job done.

The Wanderers were on the receiving end of their own 1-0 result last week when Jamie Vardy converted the only goal to give Leicester City a narrow win.

Wolverhampton returns to Molineux for the first home game of the season, but the Wanderers have not beaten the Spurs on their home pitch since 2010.

