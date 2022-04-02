Skip to main content

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa are prepared to take on Wolverhampton and Raúl Jiménez on Saturday morning.

Wolverhampton has put its name in the hat for a Champions League or a Europa League spot. The team currently has 46 points and sits in the No. 8 position.

No. 7, West Ham, has 48 points, and No. 6, which would be a Champions League qualifier spot, Manchester United, has 50 points.

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For this to become a reality, the Wanderers are going to have to play better than they did in their last outing. They came away with a loss giving up a game-winning, 91st-minute goal to Luke Ayling and falling to No. 16 Leeds United.

This matchup is sure to be a tougher one as they take on No. 9 Aston Villa.

Aston Villa, while just one place behind Wolverhampton, is not in the same boat. 

A wide gap of 10 points separates the two places despite being back to back on the table. Aston Villa has 36 points through 29 games.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings make for a dangerous front duo which is a large part of why this team is expected to win this game. While it could go either way, Aston Villa holds the winning spread of one goal right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010787772h
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brentford

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago1010726921h
Premier League

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago1010602498h
La Liga

How to Watch Levante vs. Villarreal

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_16682813
Lacrosse

How to Watch Marist at Quinnipiac in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Montverde Academy (FL) vs. New Hope (MD) in Girl's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy