Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa are prepared to take on Wolverhampton and Raúl Jiménez on Saturday morning.

Wolverhampton has put its name in the hat for a Champions League or a Europa League spot. The team currently has 46 points and sits in the No. 8 position.

No. 7, West Ham, has 48 points, and No. 6, which would be a Champions League qualifier spot, Manchester United, has 50 points.

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

For this to become a reality, the Wanderers are going to have to play better than they did in their last outing. They came away with a loss giving up a game-winning, 91st-minute goal to Luke Ayling and falling to No. 16 Leeds United.

This matchup is sure to be a tougher one as they take on No. 9 Aston Villa.

Aston Villa, while just one place behind Wolverhampton, is not in the same boat.

A wide gap of 10 points separates the two places despite being back to back on the table. Aston Villa has 36 points through 29 games.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings make for a dangerous front duo which is a large part of why this team is expected to win this game. While it could go either way, Aston Villa holds the winning spread of one goal right now.

