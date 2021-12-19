Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Chelsea is currently sitting in third place in the Premier League but enters today’s game against Wolves with a depleted roster
    Author:

    Just four points shy atop the table in the English Premier League, Chelsea finds themselves in position to bolster their place in the upper echelon of the league, but with a hefty share of injuries and COVID-19 issues it cannot afford a slip up against Wolverhampton.

    Wanderers could be without up to six key players including leading scorer Hwang Hee-Chan as an injury knocked him out of their midweek victory over Brighton while striker Fabio Silva returned a positive test.

    How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea:

    Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    Live stream the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blues are to be without Romelu Lukaku and Ben Chillwell, two of their top four scorers, so the bulk of the scoring responsibility falls to Mason Mount. The 22-year-old has scored in each of last four EPL matches for Chelsea, and with a goal today, could become the first player since Frank Lampard scored in five consecutive matches for the Blues in 2010.

    Chelsea has conceded at least one goal in each of their last five Premier League matches, their longest run without a clean sheet under Thomas Tuchel and their longest overall sequence in the competition since January-February 2020, when it was six matches under Frank Lampard.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last six Premier League matches have featured just four goals - two 1-0 wins, two 1-0 defeats, two goalless draws. It’s the fewest goals scored across a six-match spell by any team in the competition since Wigan Athletic in January-February 2009 (also four).

    Wolves have only netted 13 goals through 17 games this season, but thanks to their fourth best scoring defense, are only minus one in goal differential, keeping them squarely in the middle of the table.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    9:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Manchester City
    Soccer

    Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    13 seconds ago
    Chelsea
    Soccer

    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    13 seconds ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

    13 seconds ago
    Alba Berlin
    Bundesliga Basketball

    How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. MLP Academics Heidelberg

    13 seconds ago
    Spezia
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Empoli

    10 minutes ago
    Parma Verona
    Italian Serie B Soccer

    How to Watch Alessandria vs. Parma

    1 hour ago
    as monaco
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Red Star vs. Monaco

    1 hour ago
    Everton
    Soccer

    Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 hours ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy