Chelsea is currently sitting in third place in the Premier League but enters today’s game against Wolves with a depleted roster

Just four points shy atop the table in the English Premier League, Chelsea finds themselves in position to bolster their place in the upper echelon of the league, but with a hefty share of injuries and COVID-19 issues it cannot afford a slip up against Wolverhampton.

Wanderers could be without up to six key players including leading scorer Hwang Hee-Chan as an injury knocked him out of their midweek victory over Brighton while striker Fabio Silva returned a positive test.

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea:

Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Blues are to be without Romelu Lukaku and Ben Chillwell, two of their top four scorers, so the bulk of the scoring responsibility falls to Mason Mount. The 22-year-old has scored in each of last four EPL matches for Chelsea, and with a goal today, could become the first player since Frank Lampard scored in five consecutive matches for the Blues in 2010.

Chelsea has conceded at least one goal in each of their last five Premier League matches, their longest run without a clean sheet under Thomas Tuchel and their longest overall sequence in the competition since January-February 2020, when it was six matches under Frank Lampard.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last six Premier League matches have featured just four goals - two 1-0 wins, two 1-0 defeats, two goalless draws. It’s the fewest goals scored across a six-match spell by any team in the competition since Wigan Athletic in January-February 2009 (also four).

Wolves have only netted 13 goals through 17 games this season, but thanks to their fourth best scoring defense, are only minus one in goal differential, keeping them squarely in the middle of the table.

