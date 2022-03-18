How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United

Perseverance paid off for new Leeds manager Jesse Marsch as he sealed his first Premier League win in dramatic fashion, with a trip to Wolves next on his agenda.

Jesse Marsch is out to build on his maiden Premier League win when Leeds United makes the difficult trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

The American manager helped his side end an eight-match winless run thanks to Joe Gelhardt’s 94th-minute winner at home to Norwich on Sunday, but Molineux proves to provide a much sterner test.

How to Watch Wolves vs. Leeds Today

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream Wolves vs. Leeds United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a rocky beginning to life in the west midlands, Bruno Lage has empowered Wolves and recorded just four losses in 13 home games since the start of October 2021.

His side have won their last two games and managed to keep clean sheets on both occasions, with Wolves now sat in an impressive eighth place and 10 points above their nearest competition.

Leeds, meanwhile, were desperate for a win against fellow relegation candidates Norwich and managed to clip the Canaries’ wings in injury time thanks to super-sub Gelhardt:

Not only did that winner mean a lot to the Wigan Athletic product, but it clearly moved Marsch as Leeds took a potentially vital step away from the bottom three:

Wolves won’t cave as easily considering Norwich sits at the bottom of the Premier League pile and are on the cusp of having their relegation confirmed.

Leeds haven’t won a game away from home since beating West Ham 3-2 on Jan. 16, while five of the last six meetings between this pair have gone in favour of Wolverhampton.

It was only a 90th-minute Rodrigo Moreno penalty that prevented that record from falling from six defeats in six for Leeds, rescuing a 1-1 draw at Elland Road when they met back in October.

Regional restrictions may apply.