How to Watch Arouca vs Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arouca and Benfica will face off Friday in Primeira Liga action with two clubs that are very far apart in the standings.

Benfica has been one of the top clubs in the Primeira Liga this season and is ranked No. 3 behind Porto and Sporting.

How to Watch Arouca vs Benfica Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live stream the Arouca vs Benfica game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's been a very different story for Arouca as they are ranked No. 17 out of 18 clubs.

These two organizations will face each other Friday and Arouca is hoping to turn its season around as they have lost four of their last five matches.

Benfica is coming into this match having won three of their last five with a loss and a draw.

Arouca has not had a win since November when they were able to come away with a victory over Boavista.

In its match against Sporting Braga, Arouca gave up an eye-popping six goals and was unable to score any.

The defense has been a major issue for Arouca all season, but Benfica is hoping to get out of a slump having lost two of its previous matches.

Benfica is coming off losses to Moreirense and Sporting CP.

Both clubs will be looking to either get on track or get back on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Arouca vs Benfica

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
