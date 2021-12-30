Braga will look to climb up the standings when it plays Arouca on Thursday.

Braga, currently in fourth in the standings, will face off against Arouca, who currently sits in 11th place in the Primeira Liga.

How to Watch Arouca vs. Braga Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

It's been a tough season so far for Arouca, and it doesn't get any easier on Thursday. The squad is just 3-5 on the season with seven draws and has a -9 goal differential. Meanwhile, Braga is 8-4 with three draws and has a +8 goal differential.

The hosts head into the game without a win in any of their last three games and will be seeking to end this dry spell and move into the top half of the Primeira Liga table.

Braga's title defense only lasted as far as the last-16, as they were sent packing courtesy of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vizela last time out. That was its third defeat within the space of three games for the side, which has now failed to win in four of its last five outings across all competitions.

