How to Watch Arouca vs. CS Maritimo

Ninth-place Maritimo (25 points) will take on 17th-place Arouca (18 points) on Monday in a Primeira Liga matchup.

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Maritimo is coming off of a scoreless draw against Estoril Praia last Saturday. The team's last victory was on Jan. 15, when it took down Braga 1-0 behind a goal from Claudio Winck in the 89th minute.

On the season, Maritimo has a goal differential of minus-five.

As for Arouca, the team is currently in line to be relegated following this season based on its current spot in the standings.

The team is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Porto. The last win for the team was on Jan. 27 against Estoril Praia, winning 2-1 with two very late goals from Andre Silva and Eboue Kouassi to salvage what looked like a lost game.

These two teams last played in September, drawing 2-2. Ricardinho Viana and Ali Alipour each scored a goal for Maritimo, while Andre Bukia and Andre Silva scored for Arouca, with Bukia scoring in the eighth minute and Silva in the 82nd minute.

