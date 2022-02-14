Skip to main content

How to Watch Arouca vs. CS Maritimo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arouca faces CS Maritimo on Monday in Primeira Liga action,

Ninth-place Maritimo (25 points) will take on 17th-place Arouca (18 points) on Monday in a Primeira Liga matchup.

How to Watch Arouca vs. CS Maritimo today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch the Arouca vs. CS Maritimo match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maritimo is coming off of a scoreless draw against Estoril Praia last Saturday. The team's last victory was on Jan. 15, when it took down Braga 1-0 behind a goal from Claudio Winck in the 89th minute.

On the season, Maritimo has a goal differential of minus-five.

As for Arouca, the team is currently in line to be relegated following this season based on its current spot in the standings.

The team is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Porto. The last win for the team was on Jan. 27 against Estoril Praia, winning 2-1 with two very late goals from Andre Silva and Eboue Kouassi to salvage what looked like a lost game.

These two teams last played in September, drawing 2-2. Ricardinho Viana and Ali Alipour each scored a goal for Maritimo, while Andre Bukia and Andre Silva scored for Arouca, with Bukia scoring in the eighth minute and Silva in the 82nd minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Arouca vs. CS Maritimo

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Maritimo
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Arouca vs. CS Maritimo

1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Telmo vs. Chaco For Ever

11 minutes ago
Spezia
Serie A

How to Watch Spezia vs. Fiorentina

16 minutes ago
Nantes Bastia
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Le Havre vs. SC Bastia

26 minutes ago
Besiktas Goztepe
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas

3 hours ago
USATSI_17660000
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: USA vs. Finland

6 hours ago
USATSI_17660009
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: USA vs. Finland

7 hours ago
South Korea Women's Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials Finals

12 hours ago
USATSI_10004613
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy

13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy