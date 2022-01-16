Skip to main content

How to Watch Belenenses SAD vs. Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portuguese giants Porto face Primeira Liga minnows Belenenses SAD on Sunday in what could be a high-scoring, one-sided affair.

Porto is usually one of the top teams in the Primeira Liga, and this year is no different, as the club sits first on the table right now with 47 points through 17 games. However, Sporting sit just three points behind them, so a result today will be important for Porto to keep pace atop the league standings.

How to Watch Belenenses SAD vs. Porto Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Gol TV

Live stream Belenenses SAD vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That means Porto cannot afford to overlook a Belenenses SAD today that currently sits dead-last on the table with 11 points in 17 games and a negative-19 goal differential.

What's more, Belenenses SAD is only one game removed from just their second victory of the season, topping Arouca 2-1 on Jan. 9 behind goals by Nilton Varela (73') and Abel Camara (90+3'), who secured the victory in the match's final moments in dramatic fashion.

Porto, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-2 victory over Estoril Praia on Jan. 8, one in which Mehdi Taremi (49'), Luis Diaz (84') and Francisco Conceicao (89') were the goal scorers, the latter goals of which sealed the exciting comeback victory for Porto.

In soccer, anything can happen, so although this matchup seems one-sided on paper, between a world-renowned club in Porto and a Portuguese minnow in Belenenses SAD, it's not a match that should be ignored by soccer fans.

Tune into Gol TV at 3:30 p.m. ET to catch the Portuguese soccer action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Belenenses SAD vs. Porto

TV CHANNEL: Gol TV
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas in Women's College Basketball

17 seconds ago
Porto
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Belenenses SAD vs. Porto

17 seconds ago
USATSI_16579144
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron

30 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Alabama Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics

30 minutes ago
UCF Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at UCF in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy