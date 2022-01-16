Portuguese giants Porto face Primeira Liga minnows Belenenses SAD on Sunday in what could be a high-scoring, one-sided affair.

Porto is usually one of the top teams in the Primeira Liga, and this year is no different, as the club sits first on the table right now with 47 points through 17 games. However, Sporting sit just three points behind them, so a result today will be important for Porto to keep pace atop the league standings.

How to Watch Belenenses SAD vs. Porto Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Gol TV

Live stream Belenenses SAD vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That means Porto cannot afford to overlook a Belenenses SAD today that currently sits dead-last on the table with 11 points in 17 games and a negative-19 goal differential.

What's more, Belenenses SAD is only one game removed from just their second victory of the season, topping Arouca 2-1 on Jan. 9 behind goals by Nilton Varela (73') and Abel Camara (90+3'), who secured the victory in the match's final moments in dramatic fashion.

Porto, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-2 victory over Estoril Praia on Jan. 8, one in which Mehdi Taremi (49'), Luis Diaz (84') and Francisco Conceicao (89') were the goal scorers, the latter goals of which sealed the exciting comeback victory for Porto.

In soccer, anything can happen, so although this matchup seems one-sided on paper, between a world-renowned club in Porto and a Portuguese minnow in Belenenses SAD, it's not a match that should be ignored by soccer fans.

Tune into Gol TV at 3:30 p.m. ET to catch the Portuguese soccer action.

Regional restrictions may apply.