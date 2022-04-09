Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs B-SAD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica is looking to keep pace in the Primeira Liga against B-SAD today.

Coming into today, there are seven matches left on the schedule for Benfica (19-4-5) who are far and away a top-three club in the Primeira Liga as it takes on B-SAD (4-9-15) who are at the very bottom. With these final seven matches, it is not realistic for Benfica to catch either Porto or Sporting, but it has the opportunity to make a run here at the end for it to earn the right to be in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

How to Watch Benfica vs B-SAD today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Watch Benfica vs B-SAD online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica is coming off its fifth loss of the season to Liverpool (1-3) in its toughest loss of the season so far:

This season Benfica has scored the second-most goals in the league (70) and has the second-best goal differential (+42) to show that they can be the best club in this group. The teams they are chasing right now are +9 points and +15 points ahead of them in the standings.

Benfica takes on Sporting and Porto one more time to close the season, giving them the opportunity to jump three points in each match.

That starts today against the worst team in the Primeira Liga who has by far the least amount of goals scored (17), the worst goal differential (-29) and is tied for the third-most goals allowed (46) through 28 matches.

It is scoring less than a goal a match and giving up 1.64 goals to their opponents.

There is a lot on the line for Benfica who can gain three more points today, with six points out there against the top two clubs to make a final run up the standings down the stretch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Benfica vs B-SAD

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
