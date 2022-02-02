Catch some Primeira Liga action today as Benfica and Gil Vicente face off in a very big Round 20 matchup.

Gil Vicente is currently on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to make it five straight against Benfica today.

How to Watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente Today:

Match Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Benfica is coming off a loss to Lisbon in the Portugese Liga and the club is looking to come back from that loss and break Gil Vicente's streak in Primeira Liga.

Benfica has had success in Primeira Liga and has had three wins in the last three matches. It should be a fantastic matchup between both of these clubs who are hoping to keep two streaks alive.

Gil Vicente's last victory was over Portimonense and it came became the club had some stellar goalkeeping. Gil Vicente's one goal was hard-earned and came later in the match.

Benfica is likely the better selection to win this match, but it should be a very close one regardless. Both clubs have shown goalkeeping can focus it needs to and get goals in crunch time.

Tune into Benfica TV at 2 p.m. ET to see which team will pull out a victory.

