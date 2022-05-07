Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica hosts Porto in the latest rendition of 'O Clássico' on Saturday in Primeira Liga action.

Porto could secure its 30th Primeira Liga title on Saturday with just one point from its trip to Benfica. The Dragões are currently in first place in the standings with 85 points, six above Sporting Lisboa who has 79 with just six points left on the table this season. Benfica, meanwhile, is in third place and has already secured its spot in the playoff for next season's UEFA Champions League.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Benfica TV

Live Stream Benfica vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto is coming off of a 4-2 victory over Vizela in its most recent league outing, thanks to finishes from Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi, who bagged a brace, and Chancel Mbemba. The win followed the club's first loss in its last 10 matches in all competitions, a 1-0 defeat at Braga on April 25.

A draw against eternal rival Benfica is all Porto needs to secure its 30th Primeira Liga title and be able to celebrate at Estádio da Luz on Saturday. Sergio Conceicão's men are also still in the running to win the Portuguese double, with the Portuguese Cup final coming up on May 22 against Tondela at National Sports Center Jamor.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Primeira Liga
Primeira Liga

