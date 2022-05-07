Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

O Clássico is here again. The classic between two giants of Portuguese football returns to our screens as the end of the Primeira Liga nears.

In perhaps the most compelling matchup in all of Portuguese football, Benfica will host its rivals to the north at the Estádio da Luz.

How to Watch Benfica vs Porto Today:

Game Date:  May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live stream Benfica vs Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto is looking unstoppable at the top of the league table, with 85 points cementing a very strong first place position. Its current run of victories includes an astounding 7-0 win against Portimonense, in a match which saw Mehdi Taremi score a hattrick.

It's no wonder the Dragons dominate in the rivalry with their Lisbon counterparts. Since they first played against each other in 1912, Porto has won 39 times in 76 matches, with Benfica having won just 20.

Still, Benfica has a considerable amount going in its favor. Though already exited from the Champions League (knocked out at the hands of favored cup winners Liverpool,) the caliber of talent on hand on its side was clear to see in the quarterfinal.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Benfica vs Porto

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
