The Estádio de Luz is the venue for this edition of the Lisbon Derby between Benfica and Sporting.

Portuguese football's greatest rivalry is back on Friday, as current Primeira Liga champion Sporting will travel the two-mile distance to face Lisbon's most decorated football club.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Sporting Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV

In a story familiar to followers of Portugal's first league, third-place Benfica is only a single point behind Sporting and Porto, with the latter team earning its first-place spot on a goal differential.

With margins this razor thin, the game and the rest of the season, are there for the taking. What remains to be seen is how Lisbon's top teams will configure themselves for this match in light of notable absences.

Sporting captain Sebastián Coates is out of this match due to a positive COVID-19 test, due to an outbreak that has led to an upheaval in COVID-19 policy in Portugal's first league. Coates will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks, in accordance with the policy.

Pedro Goncalves has had a spectacular return to form after coming back from injury. The 23-year-old striker has drawn recent international attention after his Champions League performance against Borussia Dortmund, where his two goals secured the victory for Sporting.

