How to Watch Boavista vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portugese giants Benfica will take on Boavista on Friday in this intriguing Primeira Liga matchup.

Benfica will need help if it wants to win the Primeira Liga this season, sitting third on the table with 50 points in 22 matches and with a plus-38 goal differential, as it sits 10 points behind first-place Porto. Even so, it's been another impressive campaign for Benfica, who sits in prime position to qualify for Europa League. 

How to Watch Boavista vs. Benfica Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live stream the Boavista vs. Benfica game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica enters today's match coming off of back-to-back victories, most recently defeating Santa Clara 2-1 on Feb. 12 thanks to goals by Darwin Nuñez, who scored them in quick succession, first in the 60th minute from the penalty spot before scoring from the run of play in the 62nd.

Boavista, meanwhile, sits 12th on the table with 21 points in 22 matches but with a negative-nine goal differential. Its most recent outing resulted in a 1-1 draw with Portimonense that saw Peter Musa score in the 41st minute.

However, Jackson Porozo received a red card in the 77th minute, rendering him ineligible for today's match against Benfica.

The last time these two clubs faced off was on Sep. 20, an outing that saw Benfica earn a 3-1 victory.

Will Boavista be able to exact revenge against their much more expensive foes today?

Find out by tuning to GolTV at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Boavista vs. Benfica

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
