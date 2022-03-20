How to Watch Boavista vs. Porto

Porto puts its undefeated season on the line in its visit to Boavista on Sunday in Primeira Liga action.

The second-most successful club in Primeira Liga history is off to an impeccable season so far as we head into the final stretch of the campaign. Porto has a record of 22W-4D-0L after 26 matches and is sitting atop the standings with 70 points, three above second place and reigning champion Sporting Lisboa. Sergio Conceição's men will put their unbeaten season on the line in the team's visit to 13th-place Boavista.

Porto is coming off of a painful elimination in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, where the Portuguese side lost 2-1 to French club Olympique Lyonnais. Pepe scored the team's only goal over the two matches, which was a 27th-minute finish in the second leg in France.

In league action, Conceição's side is coming off of two straight victories: 4-2 at Pacos Ferreira and 4-0 at home over Tondela. Mehdi Taremi is now tied for the club lead with Luis Díaz with 14 goals on the season.

Porto must continue its fine form if it hopes to outlast last year's champion Sporting and obtain the 30th Primeira Liga title in its history (only Benfica has more with 37).

