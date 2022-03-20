Skip to main content

How to Watch Boavista vs. Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Porto puts its undefeated season on the line in its visit to Boavista on Sunday in Primeira Liga action.

The second-most successful club in Primeira Liga history is off to an impeccable season so far as we head into the final stretch of the campaign. Porto has a record of 22W-4D-0L after 26 matches and is sitting atop the standings with 70 points, three above second place and reigning champion Sporting Lisboa. Sergio Conceição's men will put their unbeaten season on the line in the team's visit to 13th-place Boavista.

How to Watch Boavista vs. Porto Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live Stream Boavista vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto is coming off of a painful elimination in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, where the Portuguese side lost 2-1 to French club Olympique Lyonnais. Pepe scored the team's only goal over the two matches, which was a 27th-minute finish in the second leg in France.

In league action, Conceição's side is coming off of two straight victories: 4-2 at Pacos Ferreira and 4-0 at home over Tondela. Mehdi Taremi is now tied for the club lead with Luis Díaz with 14 goals on the season.

Porto must continue its fine form if it hopes to outlast last year's champion Sporting and obtain the 30th Primeira Liga title in its history (only Benfica has more with 37).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Boavista vs. Porto

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
4:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
Soccer

Boavista Porto vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1010676566h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Boavista vs. Porto

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Chicago White Sox
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs. Rockies

By Ben Macaluso9 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) celebrates with Austin FC forward Diego Fagundez (14) and Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami in the second half of a MLS game at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs. Reds

By Ben Macaluso38 minutes ago
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs. Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso41 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

By Ben Macaluso41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy