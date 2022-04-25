Skip to main content

How to Watch Boavista vs. Sporting CP: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boavista hosts Sporting CP to wrap up Matchday 31 action in the Primeira Liga tournament on Monday.

Just three losses isn't enough this season for Sporting CP, who has had a stellar Primeira Liga campaign, to be atop the Portuguese first division standings. Porto has not lost a match. 

How to Watch Boavista vs. Sporting CP Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Boavista vs. Sporting CP on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the league title most likely going to Porto, Sporting will still look to win out and maintain its spot in the top two, which secures both Porto and Sporting spots in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

Sporting is coming off of just its third loss of the season last Sunday, a 2-0 finish against fellow Portuguese giant Benfica, which snapped a five-match win streak for the Lions in Primeira Liga action.

Boavista, meanwhile, is in 12th place in the Portuguese first division standings with 33 points. The club isn't quite yet safe from the relegation battle at the bottom of the table, meaning every point counts moving forward into the final three matches of the season.

Boavista hosts Sporting at Estádio do Bessa on Monday in Primeira Liga regular season action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

