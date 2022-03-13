Skip to main content

How to Watch Braga vs Gil Vicente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Braga takes on Gil Vicente in a Primeira Liga contest.

Two teams that are bunched together in the Primeira Liga standings will meet on Sunday as Braga (fourth place, 46 points) takes on Gil Vicente (fifth place, 42 points).

How to Watch Braga vs Gil Vicente Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live stream the Braga vs Gil Vicente match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams have had the same results over the past four matches: win, win, draw and draw.

Braga's most recent Primeira Liga contest was against Boavista, with Ricardo Horta scoring the team's lone goal in a 1-1 draw.

The team currently leads Monaco 2-0 after the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 contest.

Gil Vicente drew Estoril Praia 0-0 in its most recent match. Before that was a 1-1 draw with Porto, an impressive result when factoring in that Carvalho was red-carded in the third minute. Fran Navarro scored the team's goal in that match.

These two teams last met in October, with Braga coming away with a 1-0 win. Vitor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira scored a goal in the fourth minute. Despite taking 20 shots with seven on target, Gil Vicente couldn't manage to score a goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Braga vs Gil Vicente

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17838120
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Braga
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Braga vs Gil Vicente

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_17834070
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Johns Hopkins in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Lacrosse

How to Watch Oregon at USC

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17435102 (2)
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
USATSI_12550663
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_4641683
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy