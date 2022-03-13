Two teams that are bunched together in the Primeira Liga standings will meet on Sunday as Braga (fourth place, 46 points) takes on Gil Vicente (fifth place, 42 points).

How to Watch Braga vs Gil Vicente Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Both teams have had the same results over the past four matches: win, win, draw and draw.

Braga's most recent Primeira Liga contest was against Boavista, with Ricardo Horta scoring the team's lone goal in a 1-1 draw.

The team currently leads Monaco 2-0 after the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 contest.

Gil Vicente drew Estoril Praia 0-0 in its most recent match. Before that was a 1-1 draw with Porto, an impressive result when factoring in that Carvalho was red-carded in the third minute. Fran Navarro scored the team's goal in that match.

These two teams last met in October, with Braga coming away with a 1-0 win. Vitor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira scored a goal in the fourth minute. Despite taking 20 shots with seven on target, Gil Vicente couldn't manage to score a goal.

