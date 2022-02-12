How to Watch Braga vs SPacos de Ferreira

Today features some Primeira Liga action as Braga will take on Pacos de Ferreira.

Pacos de Ferreira will head into this match against Braga as the underdogs. It hasn't won a match against Braga the last four times the two teams have played.

How to Watch Braga vs Pacos de Ferreira today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Braga had a chance to win in its previous game but fell 2-1 in the outing. It has been very inconsistent this year and will hope to beat Pacos de Ferreira today in an attempt to start some sort of consistent play on the year.

Braga has won two of its five games this season with a draw and two losses. It will hope to get win No. 3 today.

Pacos de Ferreira seems to be in a bit of a free fall. It has had a few bad losses over the last few matches and the club is hoping to get into some sort of rhythm today. Both of these teams are going to be looking to start some sort of consistent run.

Tune in to RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l at 10:30 a.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.