Skip to main content

How to Watch Braga vs Paços de Ferreira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today features some Primeira Liga action as Braga will take on Pacos de Ferreira.

Pacos de Ferreira will head into this match against Braga as the underdogs. It hasn't won a match against Braga the last four times the two teams have played.

How to Watch Braga vs Pacos de Ferreira today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Watch the Braga vs Pacos de Ferreira match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braga had a chance to win in its previous game but fell 2-1 in the outing. It has been very inconsistent this year and will hope to beat Pacos de Ferreira today in an attempt to start some sort of consistent play on the year.

Braga has won two of its five games this season with a draw and two losses. It will hope to get win No. 3 today.

Pacos de Ferreira seems to be in a bit of a free fall. It has had a few bad losses over the last few matches and the club is hoping to get into some sort of rhythm today. Both of these teams are going to be looking to start some sort of consistent run.

Tune in to RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l at 10:30 a.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Braga vs Pacos de Ferreira

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Braga vs SPacos de Ferreira

just now
lebron-james
SI Guide

LeBron and the Lakers Test Their Mettle Against the Warriors

30 minutes ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bologna

1 hour ago
imago1009749935h
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bologna in Canada

1 hour ago
Paris Toulouse Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Valenciennes FC vs. Toulouse

1 hour ago
USATSI_17660858
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic

2 hours ago
Al-Hilal RB Leipzig
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly

2 hours ago
celta vigo
La Liga

How to Watch Cádiz vs. Celta

2 hours ago
Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy