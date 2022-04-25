Skip to main content

How to Watch Braga vs. Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Braga hosts Porto on matchday 31 of the Primeira Liga on Monday at Municipal da Braga Stadium.

Porto needs just one more win to clinch its 30th Primeira Liga title. The Dragons will look to do just that when the team travels to face Braga on Monday, with Sergio Conceicao's men still unbeaten in the Portuguese first division tournament. Porto has enjoyed a 26W-4D-0L record so far, with 82 points and a nine-point lead over the second place team in the standings, Sporting Lisboa.

How to Watch Braga vs. Porto Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live Stream Braga vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braga is coming off of a four-match unbeaten run with a scoreless draw in the club's most recent outing snapping its three-match win streak in Primeira Liga action. The 0-0 draw against Estoril Praia followed a 3-1 loss to Rangers in Scotland which eliminated the Portuguese Club from the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Porto, meanwhile, is coming off of six straight wins in Portuguese first division action with its most recent outing in the tournament being a 7-0 thrashing of Portimonense thanks to finishes from Mehdi Taremi (3), Marko Grujic, Evanilson (2) and Pepe.

Porto will look to continue its perfect season when it travels to face a tough Braga side that is looking to maintain its standing in the top four of the Primeira Liga table.

How To Watch

