Braga takes on Santa Clara on Monday in Primeira Liga action.

Braga, the fourth-place team in the Primeira Liga with 44 points on the season, is set to take on 13th-place Santa Clara on Monday. Santa Clara has 25 points heading into this match.

How to Watch Braga vs Santa Clara today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV

Braga has won its last two Primeira Liga matches, most recently defeating Tondela 1–0 last week behind a goal from Ricardo Horta.

The team is currently competing in Europa League, where it defeated Sheriff on penalty kicks, erasing a 2–0 deficit after the first leg to tie things up on Thursday. The team advances to the Round of 16, where it will face Monaco.

Santa Clara is coming off a 1–1 draw against Portimonense in its last game, with Lincoln scoring Santa Clara's sole goal.

These two sides last met in November in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal, with Braga putting together a big 6–0 win. Vitor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira scored four goals in the win.

Before that, the sides played a Primeira Liga match in September, with the teams drawing 1–1.

