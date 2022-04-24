Skip to main content

How to Watch Estoril vs Belenenses SAD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Estoril and B-SAD meet Sunday in a Primeira Liga match.

The Primeira Liga campaign continues on Sunday as 10th-place Estoril Praia (35 points) will take on last-place Belenenses SAD (24 points).

How to Watch Estoril vs. Belenenses SAD Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Estoril vs. Belenenses SAD on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite sitting in a relegation spot right now, B-SAD's hopes of staying in the top flight remain alive. A win on Sunday would vault the team to 16th, the relegation playoff position, and would tie it in points with 15th-place Arouca. And with two wins in its last three matches, another for B-SAD wouldn't be a shock.

The team is coming off of a 1-0 win over Vizela, with Yves Baraye scoring the lone goal of the match.

As for Estoril, the team has hit a snag lately, losing three matches in a row before finally managing a draw against Braga in its most recent contest. The team has been shut out in consecutive matches. It last won on March 12, when it defeated Portimonense 2-0.

The last meeting of these clubs came back in December, with Estoril winning 1-0. A Rui Fonte goal just before the half proved to be the difference in the contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

