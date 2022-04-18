Matchday 31 in the Primeira Liga wraps up on Monday when Estoril hosts Braga at Antonio Coimbra da Mota Stadium.

Braga will look to make it four wins in a row in Primeira Liga action when it visits 10th place Estoril on Monday. The home side, on the other hand, will look to avoid making it four losses in a row to stop from free-falling in the standings in a relegation battle that is heating up for the bottom half of the table.

How to Watch Estoril vs. Braga Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Braga is coming off of a painful elimination in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals to Scottish giant Rangers. The Portuguese side won the first leg at home 1-0 only to lose in Scotland, 3-1, in the second leg. That eliminated Braga from European competition this season. Abel Ruiz and David Carmo scored the clubs goals over the two legs.

In league action, Braga has won three in a row, defeating Portimonense, Benfica and Vizela in successive fashion.

Estoril, meanwhile, lost to Benfica, Vizela and Santa Clara in that order. The club's last victory in the Primeira Liga was on March 12, a 2-0 finish over Portimonense thanks to goals from Jordi Mboula and Francisco Geraldes.

