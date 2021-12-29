Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Famalicao vs. Belenenses SAD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams near the bottom of the Primeira Liga, Famalicao and Bekenenses SAD, face on Wednesday.
    A pair of teams that are hoping to dig themselves out of a hole and avoid relegation out of the Primeira Liga will meet on Wednesday as Famalicao, 16th out of 18 teams with 11 points, will take on last place Belenenses SAD, with has just eight points.

    How to Watch Famalicao vs. Belenenses SAD Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: GolTV (English)

    Live stream Famalicao vs. Belenenses SAD on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Famalicao has two wins this season, most recently defeating Boavista by a 5-2 margin back in November, with Simon Banza contributing a pair of goals in the win.

    The team drew Estoril Praia 2-2 in its most recent league match, taking a 1-0 lead after an own goal but then allowing the other side to score a pair of quick goals at the end of the first half. But Banza was able to find the back of the net early in the second half, tying things up. He's up to eight goals on the season, the most on the team and over half of the team's 14 total goals.

    As for B-SAD, the team has just one win on the season, beating Santa Clara 2-1 in October. In the four matches since, the team has failed to score a goal.

    In fact, this team is averaging just 0.5 goals per game on the season and has an overall goal differential of minus-17. No player has scored more than two goals.

    These teams played to a scoreless draw in two of their last three meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Famalicao vs. Belenenses SAD

    TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Famalicao vs. Belenenses SAD

