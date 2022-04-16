Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Porto vs Portimonense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Porto looks to stay unbeaten in Portuguese Liga play on Saturday when it takes on Portimonense.

FC Porto has yet to lose a Portuguese Liga match this year and Saturday, it will look to keep it that way when it takes on Portimonense.

How to watch FC Porto vs. Portimonense today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Watch the FC Porto vs. Portimonense match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a great year for FC Porto, but it still is just six points up on Sporting CP and has no time to relax.

Porto will look to stay unbeaten on Saturday when it plays a Portimonense team that it beat 3-0 back on Dec. 3.

Portimonense, though, will be looking to pull off the huge upset as it tries to move out of 12th place in the Liga table.

Portimonense is coming off a big 1-0 win over FC Famalicao but that was its first win since a 1-0 victory over Moreirense back on Dec. 12. 

It has been a tough stretch for Portimonense that included four straight 1-1 draws in February.

Portimonense has struggled to score this year as it hasn't scored more than one goal in a match since putting up two in a loss to Sporting FC in late December.

It will have to find some way to produce scoring chances on Saturday if it wants to pull off the upset of Porto.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

FC Porto vs. Portimonense

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
