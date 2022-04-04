FC Porto looks to stay unbeaten in the Portuguese Liga on Monday when it takes on Santa Clara

FC Porto comes into Monday's match with Santa Clara atop the Portuguese Liga table with 73 points. It sits three points up on second-place Sporting CP and 12 points up on third-place Benfica.

How to watch FC Porto vs Santa Clara today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch the FC Porta vs Santa Clara game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an impressive year for Porto as it has yet to lose a league match and is currently 23-4-0 on the season.

Porto hasn't played since March 20 when it beat Boavista 1-0 and hopes the extended time off won't affect how it plays on Monday.

This will be the second time Porto is playing Santa Clara this year. Porto easily won the first meeting 3-0 back on Nov. 7.

Santa Clara, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as it tries to move up the table.

Santa Clara is sitting in 10th place but is just two points back of both Pacos de Ferreira and Maritimo. It is also three points back of Estoril, so it could really make a move in the table if it can find a way to deal Porto its first loss of the season.

Santa Clara has also not played in over two weeks and is coming off back-to-back 0-0 draws. It last played on March 19 when it played to a draw with Belenenses and Monday it will look to finally get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a month.

Regional restrictions may apply.