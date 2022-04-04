Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Porto vs Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Porto looks to stay unbeaten in the Portuguese Liga on Monday when it takes on Santa Clara

FC Porto comes into Monday's match with Santa Clara atop the Portuguese Liga table with 73 points. It sits three points up on second-place Sporting CP and 12 points up on third-place Benfica.

How to watch FC Porto vs Santa Clara today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch the FC Porta vs Santa Clara game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an impressive year for Porto as it has yet to lose a league match and is currently 23-4-0 on the season.

Porto hasn't played since March 20 when it beat Boavista 1-0 and hopes the extended time off won't affect how it plays on Monday.

This will be the second time Porto is playing Santa Clara this year. Porto easily won the first meeting 3-0 back on Nov. 7.

Santa Clara, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as it tries to move up the table. 

Santa Clara is sitting in 10th place but is just two points back of both Pacos de Ferreira and Maritimo. It is also three points back of Estoril, so it could really make a move in the table if it can find a way to deal Porto its first loss of the season.

Santa Clara has also not played in over two weeks and is coming off back-to-back 0-0 draws. It last played on March 19 when it played to a draw with Belenenses and Monday it will look to finally get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a month.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

FC Porto vs Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
porto
Primeira Liga

How to Watch FC Porto vs Santa Clara

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
ac milan
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Bologna in Canada

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy