An enormous matchup in the Primeira Liga takes place on Friday when first-place Porto takes on second-place Sporting.

One of the most intriguing soccer matchups in the world takes place in Portugal today as first-place FC Porto takes on second-place Sporting Clube de Portugal in a match that will have enormous title implications.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live stream FC Porto vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto has been nearly perfect on the campaign through 19 matches, with 17 wins and two draws — with zero defeats — to their name. They have won their last five outings, including, most recently, defeating Arouca 2-0 thanks to goals from Vitor Ferreira (54') and Chancel Mbemba Mangulu (57').

It should also be noted that Porto has a ridiculous plus-41 goal differential on the campaign, a monstrous number that can't be claimed by many teams around in the world in their respective leagues.

Sporting, of course, is no slouch in its own right, entering the huge matchup second on the table with 53 points through 21 matches, with 17 wins, two draws and two losses on the campaign. Two of those defeats have come in their last five outings, however, showing some dip in form.

Sporting's most recent matchup was a 2-0 win over Famalicao behind goals by Pablo Sarabia (6') and Matheus Reis (63').

This will be the first of two matches between the two Primeira Liga giants taking place over the next month, with the next one taking place on Mar. 2.

To catch today's huge showdown, tune to GolTV at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.