Maritimo and Estoril will be facing on in another round of the Primeira Liga today.

Estoril is higher in the standings than Maritimo but the two clubs are only separated by two points.

How to watch Maritimo vs Estoril today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: GolTV

Watch the Maritimo vs Estoril match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maritimo has 24 points and Estoril has 26 points. It was a struggle at the beginning for a Maritimo team that has now bounced back and is also playing well. Although the club is coming off a loss to Porto, it drew in the outing before that.

Before the loss and draw, Maritimo had been on a three-match winning streak and will look to bounce back and beat Estoril today.

Estoril has not been playing well as of late and needs a win against Maritimo. The club is coming off a 0-0 draw against Pacos Ferreira, but before that had been on a five-match losing streak.

This match is very important for two clubs that both need to grab some points. Estoril is outside of the top five by six points and will need to beat Maritimo to move up.

Tune into GolTV today at 10:30 a.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

