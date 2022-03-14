Skip to main content

How to Watch Moreirense vs. Sporting CP: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Sporting CP visits Moreirense to wrap up Matchday 26 action on Monday at Joaquim de Almeida Freitas Park.

The reigning Primeira Liga champion Sporting CP is enjoying another fine season in this year's Portuguese first division, currently sitting in second place in the table with 61 points. The club visits Moreirense, who is fighting for its life at the bottom of the table in 17th place with 20 points. A win for the home team would not only stun the league, but could also leapfrog it into 15th place and outside of the relegation zone.

How to Watch Moreirense vs. Sporting CP Monday:

Match Date: March 14, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Moreirense vs. Sporting CP on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting is coming off of a robust 5-0 aggregate elimination at the hands of Manchester City in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. All five goals were scored in the first leg in Portugal in February, with a 0-0 draw capping off the elimination in England.

In league play, however, Sporting is currently on a six-match undefeated streak with four victories in that span. The reigning champion only has two losses all season, but is still six points below league-leader Porto in the standings.

Moreirense, meanwhile, has come away with three losses and a draw in its last four league outings and is desperate for points in order to stay afloat in the relegation race in the final stretch of the season.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Moreirense vs. Sporting CP

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

