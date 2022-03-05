The Primeira Liga in Portugal resumes Matchday 25 play on Saturday when Portimonense host Benfica at Municipal de Portimão Stadium.

Portimonense and Benfica currently have one thing in common: a four-match undefeated streak in league play. Portimonense has drawn its last four matches in a row while Benfica has gained nine out of a possible 12 points in the last month.

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Benfica head into the match seeking revenge as Portimonense won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in October. Lucas Possignolo scored the lone goal of that match.

Portimonense, having drawn the last four by the same score of 1-1, has failed to win in any of its last 10 matches in league play. The team's most recent win was a slim 1-0 away victory at Moreirense back in December on Matchday 14.

With 29 points, Paulo Sergio's Portimonense is currently eighth-place in the standings.

Benfica meanwhile finds itself firmly in third place in the Primeira Liga table with 54 points. The team's latest victory was last weekend in a dominant 3-0 home win over Vitoria Guimarães. Gonçalo Ramos put away the first and the league's leading scorer, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nuñez, added a brace to add his 19th and 20th goals on the season.

