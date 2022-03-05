Skip to main content

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Primeira Liga in Portugal resumes Matchday 25 play on Saturday when Portimonense host Benfica at Municipal de Portimão Stadium.

Portimonense and Benfica currently have one thing in common: a four-match undefeated streak in league play. Portimonense has drawn its last four matches in a row while Benfica has gained nine out of a possible 12 points in the last month.

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live Stream Portimonense vs. Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica head into the match seeking revenge as Portimonense won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in October. Lucas Possignolo scored the lone goal of that match.

Portimonense, having drawn the last four by the same score of 1-1, has failed to win in any of its last 10 matches in league play. The team's most recent win was a slim 1-0 away victory at Moreirense back in December on Matchday 14.

With 29 points, Paulo Sergio's Portimonense is currently eighth-place in the standings. 

Benfica meanwhile finds itself firmly in third place in the Primeira Liga table with 54 points. The team's latest victory was last weekend in a dominant 3-0 home win over Vitoria Guimarães. Gonçalo Ramos put away the first and the league's leading scorer, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nuñez, added a brace to add his 19th and 20th goals on the season.

INLINE

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Portimonense vs. Benfica

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17775453
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

By Nick Crainjust now
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_2711351
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago1007855663h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders

By Steve Benko30 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
USATSI_17819438
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy