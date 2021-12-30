O Clássico, the most anticipated face off between two of Portugal's strongest clubs is set to take place on Thursday between Porto and Benfica.

Porto and Benfica are currently neck-and-neck in the Primeira Liga standings. This game's significance cannot be overstated.

How to Watch Porto vs. Benfica Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live stream Porto vs. Benfica on fuboTV:

There was a dress rehearsal for Thursday’s clash last week, as Porto claimed a 3-0 victory over Benfica in the Taca de Portugal.

Playing at home has been key for Porto, who has won all of its Primeira Liga matches at the Estadio do Dragao this season. Porto has kept four clean sheets in its last five matches.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will also be without starters Evanilson and Luis Diaz, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Pepe and Mehdi Taremi's availability is still in doubt.

It’s been a tough week for Benfica, who is still recovering from the dismissal of manager Jorge Jesus. Nelson Verissimo will be in charge until the end of the season. He will also have the difficult task of snapping Porto’s seven-match losing streak against Benfica in all competitions.

