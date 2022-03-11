Matchday 26 of the Primeira Liga kicks off with SL Benfica hosting FC Vizela on Friday.

SL Benfica, currently third in the Primeira Liga standings, is on 57 points just four below second-place Sporting CP. The home team faces FC Vizela who is 14th on 24 points just three ahead of the relegation zone. Both teams are out to take all three points, but for opposite reasons.

How to Watch SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live Stream SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica is ten points behind league-leader Porto and while the dream of winning the league isn't fully dead, the team has a much more attainable goal within reach: finishing in the top two and securing an automatic spot in next year's UEFA Champions League.

The club led by head coach Nélson Veríssimo is looking for its third straight victory in league play and is currently on a five-match undefeated streak in Primeira Liga play. The latest match was a 2-1 away win over Portimonense thanks to goals from Álex Grimaldo and Gonçalo Ramos.

Vizela, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid its fourth defeat in five matches in league play, with the team's most recent failure coming in its visit to Santa Clara, a match that ended 3-1 in favor of the home side. Portuguese winger Kiko scored Vizela's only goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.