Skip to main content

How to Watch SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 26 of the Primeira Liga kicks off with SL Benfica hosting FC Vizela on Friday.

SL Benfica, currently third in the Primeira Liga standings, is on 57 points just four below second-place Sporting CP. The home team faces FC Vizela who is 14th on 24 points just three ahead of the relegation zone. Both teams are out to take all three points, but for opposite reasons.

How to Watch SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live Stream SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica is ten points behind league-leader Porto and while the dream of winning the league isn't fully dead, the team has a much more attainable goal within reach: finishing in the top two and securing an automatic spot in next year's UEFA Champions League.

The club led by head coach Nélson Veríssimo is looking for its third straight victory in league play and is currently on a five-match undefeated streak in Primeira Liga play. The latest match was a 2-1 away win over Portimonense thanks to goals from Álex Grimaldo and Gonçalo Ramos.

Vizela, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid its fourth defeat in five matches in league play, with the team's most recent failure coming in its visit to Santa Clara, a match that ended 3-1 in favor of the home side. Portuguese winger Kiko scored Vizela's only goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs North Texas in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch SL Benfica vs. FC Vizela

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

By Christine Brown21 minutes ago
oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas vs Oklahoma in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar28 minutes ago
Tommy Fleetwood
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Ja'Mee Asberry (21) shoots a free throw against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (center) reacts with forward Jabari Smith (10) and forward Walker Kessler (13) after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch SEC Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs Auburn

By Steve Benko34 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana vs Illinois in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch the IHSA Class 3A Tournament: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs St. Ignatius Prep

By Steve Benko2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy