How to Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses SAD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting has been one of the best clubs in the Primeira Liga and facing Belenenses which is one of the worst.

How to Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses Today:

Match Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Match Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live stream the Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Though FC Porto is at the top of the standings with 56 points, Sporting is not far behind with 47 points. 

In theory, this should be an easy win for Sporting, Belenenses has 18 points and has not been able to get in any kind of rhythm this season.

It will be a tough task for Belenenses as the club has won just two matches and lost 11. It has not won a match on the road, and while the only two wins it has had have been at home, the club is hoping to steal a win from the top team.

Sporting has been great all year and likely won't come into this game lazy, but tune into RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l to catch all of this Primeira Liga action at 3:15 p.m. ET today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

