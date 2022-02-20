One of the giants of Portuguese soccer, Sporting, takes to the pitch on Sunday to face Estoril.

It has been business as usual for Sporting this season in the Primeira Liga, with the club sitting second on the table with 54 points in 17 matches and a 17-2-3 record, as well as a plus-54 goal differential. The club has hit its roughest patch of the season lately, however, losing once and drawing once and its last four matches.

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Most recently, Sporting drew 2-2 with first-place Porto, who sits atop the table with 60 points, in what was a thrilling affair that saw both sides receive multiple red cards. The scorers on the evening for Sporting were Paulinho (8') and Nuno Santos (34'). In the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time, both Bruno Tabata and Joao Palhinha got red cards for Sporting while Sebastian Coates received one in the 49th minute.

All three players will be out of the lineup today for Estoril.

Estoril, meanwhile, enters today's match sitting seventh on the table with 30 points in 22 matches and a 7-6-9 record with a plus-two goal differential. Its most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tondela courtesy of an 86th-minute goal by Arthur.

To catch what should be an entertaining matchup out of Portugal, tune to RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l at 1:00 p.m. ET.

