Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the giants of Portuguese soccer, Sporting, takes to the pitch on Sunday to face Estoril.

It has been business as usual for Sporting this season in the Primeira Liga, with the club sitting second on the table with 54 points in 17 matches and a 17-2-3 record, as well as a plus-54 goal differential. The club has hit its roughest patch of the season lately, however, losing once and drawing once and its last four matches.

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live stream the Sporting vs. Estoril game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Sporting drew 2-2 with first-place Porto, who sits atop the table with 60 points, in what was a thrilling affair that saw both sides receive multiple red cards. The scorers on the evening for Sporting were Paulinho (8') and Nuno Santos (34'). In the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time, both Bruno Tabata and Joao Palhinha got red cards for Sporting while Sebastian Coates received one in the 49th minute.

All three players will be out of the lineup today for Estoril.

Estoril, meanwhile, enters today's match sitting seventh on the table with 30 points in 22 matches and a 7-6-9 record with a plus-two goal differential. Its most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tondela courtesy of an 86th-minute goal by Arthur.

To catch what should be an entertaining matchup out of Portugal, tune to RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Sporting vs. Estoril

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17708980
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Penguins

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates the puck around the net of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17708825
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Wichita State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17715805
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Butler

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17694276
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
imago1009336963h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril

By Frank Urbina
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy