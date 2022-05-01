Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting vs. Gil Vicente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning champion Sporting hosts fifth place Gil Vicente on the 32nd matchday of the Primeira Liga tournament on Sunday.

Sporting, who is currently in second place in the Portuguese first division standings with 76 points, must win in order to stay in the fight for the Primeira Liga title. The club is looking to repeat after winning its 19th title last season in the domestic tournament.

How to Watch Sporting vs. Gil Vicente Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Sporting vs. Gil Vicente on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting is currently nine points below league leader Porto, who has already played its league match this weekend, meaning a win for Sporting would leave it six points away from the top of the standings. That's exactly the amount of points left on the table for the team with two matches left in the season after this weekend.

On the 32nd matchday, Sporting hosts Gil Vicente, a club that is also still fighting for something in the Primeira Liga. The visitors are currently in the fifth and final European competition spot in the standings, just two points above sixth place Vitória SC.

Sporting and Gil Vicente meet at José Alvalade Stadium in a match that could potentially decide the Primeira Liga title for Porto if the hosts are unable to take all three points from the matchup.

