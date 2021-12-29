Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Sporting vs. Portimonense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sporting takes on Portimonense on Wednesday in Primeira Liga action.
    Sporting, one of two teams tied atop the Portuguese Primeira Liga with 41 points, will take on Portimonense (24 points) on Wednesday.

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Portimonense Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: GolTV (English)

    Live stream Sporting vs. Portimonense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sporting has won 13 of its 15 matches so fat, with two draws and no losses. The team is currently on an 11-match winning streak, last drawing in September against Porto.

    The team's most recent league match was a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente, with Nuno Santos, Goncalo Inacio and Daniel Braganca each scoring a goal. Luis Neto was hit with a red card in the first half.

    Sporting has scored 27 goals this season and has allowed just five, the lowest mark in the league.

    Portimonense is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Arouca in its most recent league match, with Luquinha scoring a 71st minute goal to equalize the contest.

    The team has scored just 15 goals this season, among the fewest in the Primeria Liga, but has allowed just 13, the fourth-best mark. Aylton Boa Morte leads the team in goals with three.

    These teams drew 2-2 in a friendly back in July, but Sporting won both Primeira Liga matches by a 2-0 margin last season. Portimonense last defeated Sporting in 2018.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Sporting vs. Portimonense

    TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sporting
    Primeira Liga

