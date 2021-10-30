Vitória SC travels to Lisbon on Saturday to face third-place Sporting in this Primeira Liga fixture.

Sporting, one of two Portuguese teams in the UEFA Champions League, will face Vitória SC in the domestic league.

How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC Today

Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Match Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: RTP Internacional

Longtime Sporting captain Sebastián Coates has been a welcome presence in the box for his team, scoring twice in the recent Champions League win against Besiktas on corner kicks. The taller frame of the Uruguayan gives him an edge when it comes to set piece goals.

Vitória had strung together three straight victories before an eventful 3–3 draw against Benfica on Wednesday. Óscar Estupiñán has been one of their most reliable finishers so far in the season, finding the back of the net in both of their most recent matches.

Defending champion Sporting is in third in the Primeira Liga with 23 points, just behind Benfica with 27 and Porto with 26. Sporting will need to make up ground to cover the ever-widening gap in their goal differential to keep a second league victory in its sights.

