How to Watch Tondela vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off a defeat, Benfica returns to action Monday to face Tondela in this Primeira Liga matchup.

Benfica and Tondela face off Monday with Benfica sitting third on the table with 44 points, putting them in a position to qualify for Europa League if they're able to hold on throughout the rest of the season.

How to Watch Tondela vs. Benfica today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch Tondela vs. Benfica online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They do enter today's showdown coming off a defeat, having just been upset by Gil Vicente 2–1 despite an 88th-minute goal by Goncalo Ramos to make things interesting. It was Benfica's second defeat in a row, though the other one came outside of Primeira Liga action, as Benfica was defeated in the Taca de Liga Final by Sporting, also 2–1.

Tondela, on the other hand, is struggling this season, sitting 14th on the table with 20 points in 20 games and a negative-12 goal differential. They are coming off of a victory, however, defeating Portimonense 2–1 thanks to goals by Iker Undabarrena (80') and Juan Boselli (88'), who helped them snatch victory from near defeat.

Will Benfica be able to bounce back from consecutive losses? Or will Tandela maintain its brief run of good form? Tune to GolTV at 2 p.m. to find out.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Tondela vs. Benfica

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Tondela vs. Benfica

