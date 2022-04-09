Tondela vs. Sporting Stream

Today’s Primeira Liga match-up features Sporting and Tondela. Tondela is not playing great soccer despite coming off a win and will need to make a massive comeback to get back on track and make some noise in the Primeira Liga this season.

How to Watch Tondela x Sporting today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Sporting is coming off a solid win over Pacos Ferreira, showing its overall skill as a team on both ends of the field.

Over the last five matches, Sporting has gone 4-1-0 in one of its best overall stretches of the season for a club that is playing terrific football. It has only given up 17 goals all season, two better than top team Porto.

On the other side, Tondela has gone 1-2-2 in its last five matches and is sitting at No. 16 in the league, which is near the bottom.

If Sporting holds on this season to the second seed or climbs to the top, it will finish in the UEFA Champions League group stage and avoid a qualifying round.

