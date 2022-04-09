Skip to main content

Tondela vs. Sporting Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The world of soccer and the Primeira Liga features Tondela vs. Sporting today.

Today’s Primeira Liga match-up features Sporting and Tondela. Tondela is not playing great soccer despite coming off a win and will need to make a massive comeback to get back on track and make some noise in the Primeira Liga this season.

How to Watch Tondela x Sporting today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Watch Tondela x Sporting online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting is coming off a solid win over Pacos Ferreira, showing its overall skill as a team on both ends of the field.

Over the last five matches, Sporting has gone 4-1-0 in one of its best overall stretches of the season for a club that is playing terrific football. It has only given up 17 goals all season, two better than top team Porto.

On the other side, Tondela has gone 1-2-2 in its last five matches and is sitting at No. 16 in the league, which is near the bottom.

If Sporting holds on this season to the second seed or climbs to the top, it will finish in the UEFA Champions League group stage and avoid a qualifying round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Tondela vs Sporting

TV CHANNEL: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17402139
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Primeira Liga

Tondela vs. Sporting Stream

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_16237493 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
North Carolina Football UNC
College Football

How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama at Florida Stream

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_17436228
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy