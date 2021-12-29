Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Vitória SC vs. Boavista: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boavista takes on Vitória on Wednesday in Primeira Liga action.
    Seventh-place Vitória SC (22 points) will face ninth-place Boavista (15 points) on Wednesday in Primeira Liga action in Portgual.

    How to Watch Vitória SC vs. Boavista Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: GolTV (English)

    Live stream Vitória SC vs. Boavista on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vitória has won three of its last five matches, but is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Santa Clara in its most recent contest. The game before that saw that team beat Tondela by a 5-2 margin though, with four different players scoring goals. Marcus Edwards put in a pair, and Vitória overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered. Edwards now has six goals on the season, the best mark on the team.

    Boavista is coming off of a 1-0 win over Moreirense in its most recent match, with Yanis Hamache scoring the lone goal of the match in the 34h minute. The team lost Nathan Santos to a red card in stoppage time.

    On the season, Boavista has a minus-eight goal differential. It's the highest team in the Primeira Liga standings with a negative goal differential. Petar Musa leads the club in goals with five.

    In the 2020-21 Primeira Liga campaign, Vitória won both meetings of these sides, with a 1-0 away win and a 2-1 home win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

