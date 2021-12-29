Seventh-place Vitória SC (22 points) will face ninth-place Boavista (15 points) on Wednesday in Primeira Liga action in Portgual.

How to Watch Vitória SC vs. Boavista Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Vitória has won three of its last five matches, but is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Santa Clara in its most recent contest. The game before that saw that team beat Tondela by a 5-2 margin though, with four different players scoring goals. Marcus Edwards put in a pair, and Vitória overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered. Edwards now has six goals on the season, the best mark on the team.

Boavista is coming off of a 1-0 win over Moreirense in its most recent match, with Yanis Hamache scoring the lone goal of the match in the 34h minute. The team lost Nathan Santos to a red card in stoppage time.

On the season, Boavista has a minus-eight goal differential. It's the highest team in the Primeira Liga standings with a negative goal differential. Petar Musa leads the club in goals with five.

In the 2020-21 Primeira Liga campaign, Vitória won both meetings of these sides, with a 1-0 away win and a 2-1 home win.

