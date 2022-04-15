Vitória SC looks to stay up on Paços de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga table when they play on Friday afternoon

Vitória SC currently sits in sixth place in the Liga table seven points back of Gil Vicente and three points up on Paços de Ferreira.

How to watch Vitória SC vs. Paços de Ferreira today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

It is jam-packed in the middle of the table right now andVitória is looking to stay at the top of the bunch.

Friday that means getting its fourth win in the last six matches when it takes on Pacos de Ferreira.

Vitória is coming off a 1-0 loss to FC Porto, but has wins against Moreirense, Maritimo and FC Famalicao over its last five matches.

Paços de Ferreira will look to slow down Vitória and draw even with them in the table with a win.

Paços de Ferreira comes into the match looking to win its second straight after it beat Maritimo 2-0 on Saturday. The win was its third in the last four matches and has kept them right behind Vitoria in the standings.

These teams are evenly matched and will playing for the second time this season as Vitória won the first match 2-1.

