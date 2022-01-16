Sporting, the second-place team behind Porto in the Primeira Liga standings, will face 12th-place Vizela on Sunday.

How to Watch Vizela vs Sporting Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:58 p.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Sporting is coming off of its first loss of the season. Coupled with a Porto win, the 3-2 loss to Santa Clara last week moved the team out of its tie for first-place, as it is now three points back of Porto.

In the loss, Sporting went ahead early on a Joao Palhinha goal, then later took a 2-1 lead on a Pablo Sarabia goal in the 50th minute. But Santa Clara would tie the match just a minute later, before eventually taking the lead. Sporting lost Daniel Braganca in stoppage time to a red card.

As for Vizela, the team lost 1-0 to Moreirense in its most recent match. That followed a 2-0 win over B-SAD that saw goals from Kiko and Cassiano Dias Moreira.

Vizela returned to Portugal's top division this year for the first time in 36 years and has mostly held its own, though it is only one point above the first relegation spot.

When these clubs met in August, Sporting won 3-0, with Pedro Goncalves scoring a pair of goals as Sporting held the ball for two-thirds of the match and had as many on-target shots (six) as Vizela had total shots.

