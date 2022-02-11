Today will feature some Argentine Primera Division action as Arsenal and CA Rosario face off.

Arsenal is coming into this match having had a loss or draw in four of its last five matches. Rosario Central on the other hand has only lost one of its previous five matches.

How to Watch Arsenal vs CA Rosario Central Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

In the last seven meetings between these two clubs, Rosario Central has won five compared to the two Arsenal has won.

This will kick off the Argentine Primera Division and both of these teams will be looking to start strong.

Rosario Central has had a better points-per-game average than Arsenal and will be looking to take advantage of that in this matchup.

The last match for Rosario Central was a 4-1 loss to Huracan, but the last match for Arsenal was a 0-0 draw against Banfield.

If Arsenal wants to win this match, it will need to have a very solid offensive showing, or Rosario Central will take advantage of the lack of production and win.

Tune into TyC Sports at 3 p.m ET to catch all the action between both of these two clubs who are looking for something to prove.

