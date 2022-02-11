Skip to main content

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first phase of the Argentina Primera kicks off today for both Banfield and San Lorenzo, with the two sides facing off on Friday night.

It's time for another exciting season of the Argentina Primera Division, and on Friday night, fans of Banfield and San Lorenzo get to watch their clubs play for the first time this campaign.

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream Banfield vs. San Lorenzo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

And a new beginning is what is needed for both Banfield and San Lorenzo, as both clubs struggled in the second phase of last season. Both finished with 27 points in 25 matches, but Banfield finished ahead of San Lorenzo — a difference of 20th place vs. 21st place — due to having a better goal differential.

Banfield's was negative-five while San Lorenzo's was negative-10.

Regardless, hopes will be high for both clubs that this campaign will be better, as both have a lot of tradition and history backing it.

The last time Banfield and San Lorenzo faced off was late last season, on Aug. 1, and the match ended in a draw, 1-1, with Ramiro Enrique scoring in the 53rd minute for the former and Nicolas Fernandez in the 51st minute for the latter.

There is nothing better than the kickoff to a new season, especially for fans of clubs that had poor campaigns the year prior.

Tune to TyC Sports at 7:15 p.m. to catch the matchup between San Lorenzo and Banfield.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
