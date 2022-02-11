Skip to main content

How to Watch Velez vs CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Velez will come into this match as the favorite to win, but Aldosivi is hoping it can upset its opponent.

The second of two Argentine Primera Division games will happen today as Velez will be taking on Aldosivi. 

Aldosivi, however, has not beaten Velez in the previous six matches and Velez is hoping to take advantage of that. 

How to Watch Velez vs CA Aldosivi Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream the Velez vs CA Aldosivi match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Velez will have momentum coming into this match knowing the strengths of its opponent. Aldosivi was supposed to have a match on Feb. 4 but it was postponed. The club will be playing its first match since December.

In the last six matches, these two clubs have played against each other, Velez holds a better points-per-game average than Aldosivi. 

Velez has been averaging 1.5 points per game compared to Aldosivi's .5 points per game. Aldosivi will need to step up its offensive production if it wants to have a shot against Velez in this matchup.

Catch all of the Argentine Primera Division action with Aldosivi and Velez on TyC Sports today at 5 p.m. ET. This will be a battle between two teams that know each other very well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Velez vs CA Aldosivi

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Velez vs CA Aldosivi

1 minute ago
brock-faber
SI Guide

Olympic Men’s Hockey Continues With U.S. vs. Canada

36 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Utah in College Softball

1 hour ago
porto
Primeira Liga

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal

2 hours ago
Soccer Ball
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Arsenal vs CA Rosario Central

2 hours ago
imago1009629951h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Rennes

2 hours ago
soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperança

3 hours ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey

3 hours ago
USATSI_6762582
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy