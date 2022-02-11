Velez will come into this match as the favorite to win, but Aldosivi is hoping it can upset its opponent.

The second of two Argentine Primera Division games will happen today as Velez will be taking on Aldosivi.

Aldosivi, however, has not beaten Velez in the previous six matches and Velez is hoping to take advantage of that.

How to Watch Velez vs CA Aldosivi Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Velez will have momentum coming into this match knowing the strengths of its opponent. Aldosivi was supposed to have a match on Feb. 4 but it was postponed. The club will be playing its first match since December.

In the last six matches, these two clubs have played against each other, Velez holds a better points-per-game average than Aldosivi.

Velez has been averaging 1.5 points per game compared to Aldosivi's .5 points per game. Aldosivi will need to step up its offensive production if it wants to have a shot against Velez in this matchup.

Catch all of the Argentine Primera Division action with Aldosivi and Velez on TyC Sports today at 5 p.m. ET. This will be a battle between two teams that know each other very well.

